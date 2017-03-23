Soul Red Crystal is new signature color that's a $595 option.
Front seating includes center console raised to "cocoon" the driver in a focused atmosphere
Some NVH refinements centered on improving ease of conversation between front and rear seat passengers.
Redone CUV front and center.
Headlights as design statement.
Interior trim touches reflect automaker's "Mazda Premium" initiative.
Stitched shifter knob.
Bird's eye view.
Leather seats in Grand Touring trim level.
Mazda says it has made nearly 700 improvements to the redone CUV. (See related story ’17 Mazda CX-5 No Joke)
