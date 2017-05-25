NASHVILLE – Music City has gone and got itself trendy.

The downtown here still marches to a honky-tonk beat, which seemingly emanates around-the-clock from whiskey-soaked bars such as Tootsie’s and Robert’s. But a few blocks away lays The Gulch, an area of redevelopment where gleaming boutique condominiums, vintage shops and gourmet restaurants open and close to the sound of jackhammers and circular saws polishing the neighborhood for yet another wave of Millennial-aged hipsters.

Nissan, another Nashville institution, also is hell-bent on appealing to the Peter Pan generation, which experts say are ready to open their wallets wide for new vehicles when not preening their beards or performing hot yoga. Specifically, the cohort wants to buy CUVs, those high-riding, cargo-swallowing crossovers that look like a pickup-based SUV but drive like a car.

Among the newest offerings is the Nissan Rogue Sport, which borrows its name, as well as just about everything else, from the larger and newly redesigned Rogue. But the Rogue Sport occupies the fastest-growing segment of the CUV-crazy market where city-centric, as-yet childless, Millennial buyers want small, more maneuverable variants with interior versatility and all-wheel-drive capability.

On that front, the Kyushu, Japan-built Rogue Sport delivers in spades. It rides on a wheelbase 2.3 ins. (58 mm) shorter than the Rogue and measures 21.1 ins. (536 mm) shorter overall. It zips through parking lots and around traffic circles of suburban city centers here with the ease of a compact car.

It boasts a degree of agility, too, thanks to a 4-wheel independent suspension, where stabilizer bars up front and in the rear keep body roll in check. There is an unfortunate dearth of steering feel from the electrically assisted rack-and-pinion unit, but a “Sport” setting adds weight to the wheel for a degree of on-center performance.

Motivation comes via an overworked, naturally aspirated 2.0L 4-cyl. engine mated to a CVT, which under throttle combine to sound like a mewing tomcat. The powertrain works and sounds most agreeable in Eco mode, where the Rogue Sport turned in 25 mpg (9.4 L/100 km) in mostly city driving and 28 mpg (8.4 L/100 km) with highway miles added. Nissan has a turbocharged 1.6L 4-cyl. that would work wonders in this application, as well as give the car’s Sport moniker some authenticity, but pricing probably would creep too far into Rogue territory where demand is so high the automaker hardly can build enough.

The AWD system works on-demand by reading road conditions, which helps maintain fuel economy, and it can be locked in at speeds below 25 mph (40 km/h).

The Rogue Sport is 5 ins. (127 mm) shorter in height than the Rogue, so headroom is tight. At the same time, the Rogue Sport does not feel cramped. Designers did an excellent job of creating a sense of spaciousness in such limited quarters. The seats are comfortable enough for multiple hours in the saddle.

The second row offers a modicum of roominess, which is rare in this segment, and there is 22.9 cu.-ft. (648 L) of cargo space in the rear. Folding the second row opens up 61.1 cu.-ft. (1,730 L) through a relatively wide liftgate. It easily would swallow the gear of two people out for a day trip or an overnighter.