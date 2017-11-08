'18 Honda Accord

The 10th-generation Accord.
Honda went for sweeping look in the cockpit.
Lower, sportier seating.
More room in back where seating offers improved lateral support.
Mixed use of materials for accent trim.
Head-up display now features vehicle speed and speed limits.
Remember the days when all vehicle headlights were round and the same?
Optional 2.0L 4-cyl. engine replaces V-6.
Safety support readout.
Phone recharger on console.
Chrome touch on tailpipe
Ample trunk room.
Accord produced in Marysville, OH.
With the help of 10 makeovers, Honda's flagship sedan is looking good for a 41 year old.
