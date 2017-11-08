 
WardsAuto
Home > Test Drives > '18 Honda Accord

'18 Honda Accord

Nov 8, 2017
WardsAuto
Comments 0

With the help of 10 makeovers, Honda's flagship sedan is looking good for a 41 year old. 

Please or Register to post comments.

Jul 28, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

FCA, EPA Reach Diesel Deal 3

FCA and regulators reach an agreement to allow certification of the automaker’s 3.0L EcoDiesel engine....More

May 26, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

Automakers Putting the Screws to Us 4

When I climb inside a new vehicle I want to be soothed not perturbed, but too often when I look up I’m staring at some craggy fastener that never should be seen....More
Enewsletters

Follow Us
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×