ST. GEORGE, UT – It’s time to disco again, but leave the flared trousers at home and break out the cargo pants because this dance party is headed to the backcountry.

After more than a dozen years since its last head-to-toe makeover, the Land Rover Discovery, or “Disco” as its loyal fans call the 3-row SUV arriving at dealers in June, is all-new in the U.S. for ’17. It is just as capable as it was in the previous four generations, but adds even more of the Discovery’s trademark versatility and luxury, as well new connectivity and a design aimed to broaden its appeal.

Over two days of testing gasoline and diesel HSE Luxury models in the high desert of Utah, the new Discovery (known previously in the U.S. as the LR4) put on a remarkable performance replete with a 3-wheel pirouette during a rock-climbing exercise and displayed lots of that indefatigable British spirit while plowing through coral sand dunes.

But all the choreographic tricks aside, the Discovery arguably shines equally bright carrying out the everyday routine of a luxury, 7-passenger SUV just as likely to be seen prowling Silicon Valley as the 9,000-ft. (2,740-m) Kaibab Plateau near here.

For starters, it is easily the best-looking Disco yet. To heighten its appeal, the Discovery’s somewhat polarizing boxy profile gains some luscious curves, especially at the rear. It is a risky gambit by Land Rover designers, but one they hedge nicely by hinting at classic Discovery details such as the stepped roof and dramatic C-pillars.

The trademark roof bump is functional, too, because it permits raised seating in the third row so those passengers get a clear view of river crossings and shopping-mall lots. It also inhibits car sickness.

The front of the truck dazzles like a Carolina Herrera ball gown. Adaptive LED headlamps recall rough-cut diamonds, while daytime running lamps use light pipes to create a new lighting signature for the brand and switch from white to orange when the turn signals are activated.

Discovery fans will take quick note of the truck’s newly sharpened chrome blades inside the front-side fender vents, which are incorporated into the beltline. It is the Discovery’s African spear.

A new rear spoiler lends a bit of sportiness to the Discovery’s on-road appeal but is not for looks alone. Three small vents in the spoiler direct dirt off the rear window so owners use the rear-window wiper and washer less often. It combines with a flat underbody and aero-efficient wheels to improve the Discovery’s coefficient of drag 17% to a relatively sleek 0.33.

Horizontal rear LED lamps also are meant to suggest sportiness and although enthusiasts may gasp at the switch to a single-piece liftgate from the traditional, 2-piece unit, the Discovery gets a new, powered fold-down seating panel. It will support three adults changing out their Wellies under protection from the elements, as well as give their spaniels a leg up into the rear cargo area.

Interior trappings befit an SUV costing upwards of $75,000. Leather abounds and is accented by open-pore wood, piano black and tasteful touches of chrome and brushed aluminum here and there. Front-row seats are veritable thrones, and the second row is roomy. The third row has yurt-like comfort: good for a brief stay but not long-term lodging.

And fear not Land Rover lovers of quirk, the power window controls remain atop the inside door panel. However, operation of the infotainment system is a mystery only to the engineering team back in Gaydon, U.K. The system is backed by a 10-in. (25-cm) high-resolution touchscreen, while a Meridian digital surround-sound audio system pumps music through 14 speakers and a dual-channel subwoofer.

A Wi-Fi hotspot for up to eight devices is new for ’17, although it was not active for the test drive and surprisingly has just a 3G connection at a time when you can buy a Chevy with 4G availability.

But the big seller inside the Discovery is its highly versatile, family-friendly seating system. The Intelligent Seat Fold technology can accommodate as few as two passengers or as many seven and any amount in between for 21 different configurations. Cargo space ranges between 9 cu. ft. (258 L) in 7-seater mode and 85 cu. ft. (2,406 L) with everything folded, which takes just 14 seconds.

The seats are folded using power switches within the cargo area, or the leading edge of the interior of the C-pillar, as well as via the Discovery’s InControl Remote smartphone app. First-row seats automatically move forward to accommodate folding second-row seats and then return to their original position.

Land Rover says the seating system uses an astonishing 23,000 lines of software code and involves 13 different vehicle systems. ISOFIX child-seat attachment points are easy to use and nicely integrated for adult comfort.

There are up to nine USB charging points, including two in the way-back, ample storage spot for beverages, a cavernous center console and a nifty little hiding spot behind the climate controls for valuable items such as a wallet or a prized watch.

Land Rover was so intent upon drumming up more Discovery business from soccer moms and dads its engineering brass sent prototypes home with members of the development team so their children could provide input on its features, such as the nine USB ports. The kids also produced the final camouflage for the test cars.

It is a quiet cabin, too, with only the slightest bit of road noise from the Discovery’s 21-in. alloy wheels shod with Continental rubber. Pleasant grunts of power from the supercharged gasoline and diesel mills can be heard under heavy throttle.

Another innovative item is the curry hook, a feature reintroduced to the Discovery line, which pops out of the transmission tunnel on the passenger side to hang a Harrods bag.

The InControl app also can remotely lock and unlock the doors, adjust the climate control and send an SOS in an emergency. The app can be accessed on Apple Watch and Android Wear, while an all-weather Activity Key wristband allows owners to lock and unlock the truck without the inconvenience of carrying a key fob during outdoor activities.