 
WardsAuto

We have sent exclusive invitations to select WardsAuto event attendees and subscribers to attend the first WardsAuto + Pillar Technology "un-conference" on the why, what and how of automotive UX. Participation is limited to 50 people, and slots are first-come, first-served.

Why "un-conference?" It will be unique, unconventional, unbound and hopefully unlike anything you've ever attended.

Let us count the "un-"ways:

1. Inspiring, informal keynote - We'll soon announce the name of our dynamic keynote speaker who will light a spark inside everyone in the room to kick off an afternoon of engagement around UX.

2. Hands-on experience - You could choose the track that gives you a chance to work with peers in engaging problem-solving activities.

3. Interactive roundtables - Or you could choose the track puts you into small groups of colleagues to explore trends in UX, digging into today's and tomorrow's challenges and brainstorming solutions to theoretical problems.

5. A Location That Fosters Great Thinking - Pillar's "Forge" center in Ann Arbor is a meeting space like no other, designed for group interaction, brainstorming and incubating any idea into a great one.


THE DATE: Wednesday, April 19, 2017

THE TIME: Content from 1 to 5 pm, Drinks/Appetizers/Networking from 5 to 7 pm

THE PLACE: The Forge (Pillar), 301 E. Liberty, Suite 700, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

SPEAKERS/MODERATORS: Watch this space in the coming days to see our announcement of top talent in automotive UX who will lead the engagement!

REGISTRATION: $195 Sign Up Here. Participation limited to 50 people and is first-come, first-served. (This is a personal invitation. Please do not share this link. If you would like to extend to others on your team, please email clamphear@wardsauto.com to request additional seats.)

WHO WILL ATTEND?
We are inviting attendees of the 2016 WardsAuto UX Conference, along with select WardsAuto subscribers with UX-related titles. Attendance will not surpass 50 participants and registration will close when the max is reached. Sign up now!

Invited guests have roles such as:

  • User Experience Product Designer
  • User Experience Design Manager
  • Director, Connected Vehicles
  • President - Car Multimedia
  • Executive VP, Infotainment & Connectivity
  • Head of Instrumentation
  • HMI Expert
  • Industrial Designer
     
  
  • Head of Connected Services
  • Head of User Experience Design
  • Manager, Customer Experience
  • Conceptual Interactive Developer
  • Connected Services Product Mgr
  • Human Factors Engineer
  • Manager Multimedia Development
  • Software Engineer
  • Director of Prototyping Services
Invited companies include top OEMs and suppliers (not complete list):
  • FCA USA LLC
  • Ford Motor Company
  • General Motors
  • Honda R&D Americas
  • Hyundai Kia America
  • Toyota
  
  • Bosch
  • Continental Automotive
  • Harman
  • Panasonic Automotive
  • Visteon Corporation
  • Yazaki North America

If you have more questions about the event, please email us.  We hope to see you April 19!





 



 

Feb 10, 2017
Video
WardsAuto

Volvo V60 Polestar 2.0L Turbo/Supercharged DOHC 4-cyl. -- 2017 Award Acceptance

Stefan Hermelin, general manager-Monitoring & Concept Center, accepts Volvo Cars' award at the 2017 Wards 10 Best Engines ceremony....More

Insights
Mar 3, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

Canada LV Dealers Continue Winning Ways

Canada light-vehicle sales reached another February benchmark thanks to record light-truck deliveries....More
Enewsletters

Follow Us
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×