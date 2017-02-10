|
We have sent exclusive invitations to select WardsAuto event attendees and subscribers to attend the first WardsAuto + Pillar Technology "un-conference" on the why, what and how of automotive UX. Participation is limited to 50 people, and slots are first-come, first-served.
Why "un-conference?" It will be unique, unconventional, unbound and hopefully unlike anything you've ever attended.
Let us count the "un-"ways:
1. Inspiring, informal keynote - We'll soon announce the name of our dynamic keynote speaker who will light a spark inside everyone in the room to kick off an afternoon of engagement around UX.
2. Hands-on experience - You could choose the track that gives you a chance to work with peers in engaging problem-solving activities.
3. Interactive roundtables - Or you could choose the track puts you into small groups of colleagues to explore trends in UX, digging into today's and tomorrow's challenges and brainstorming solutions to theoretical problems.
5. A Location That Fosters Great Thinking - Pillar's "Forge" center in Ann Arbor is a meeting space like no other, designed for group interaction, brainstorming and incubating any idea into a great one.
THE DATE: Wednesday, April 19, 2017
THE TIME: Content from 1 to 5 pm, Drinks/Appetizers/Networking from 5 to 7 pm
THE PLACE: The Forge (Pillar), 301 E. Liberty, Suite 700, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
SPEAKERS/MODERATORS: Watch this space in the coming days to see our announcement of top talent in automotive UX who will lead the engagement!
REGISTRATION: $195 Sign Up Here. Participation limited to 50 people and is first-come, first-served. (This is a personal invitation. Please do not share this link. If you would like to extend to others on your team, please email clamphear@wardsauto.com to request additional seats.)
WHO WILL ATTEND?
We are inviting attendees of the 2016 WardsAuto UX Conference, along with select WardsAuto subscribers with UX-related titles. Attendance will not surpass 50 participants and registration will close when the max is reached. Sign up now!
Invited guests have roles such as:
Invited companies include top OEMs and suppliers (not complete list):
|
- User Experience Product Designer
- User Experience Design Manager
- Director, Connected Vehicles
- President - Car Multimedia
- Executive VP, Infotainment & Connectivity
- Head of Instrumentation
- HMI Expert
- Industrial Designer
|
|
- Head of Connected Services
- Head of User Experience Design
- Manager, Customer Experience
- Conceptual Interactive Developer
- Connected Services Product Mgr
- Human Factors Engineer
- Manager Multimedia Development
- Software Engineer
- Director of Prototyping Services
|
- FCA USA LLC
- Ford Motor Company
- General Motors
- Honda R&D Americas
- Hyundai Kia America
- Toyota
|
|
- Bosch
- Continental Automotive
- Harman
- Panasonic Automotive
- Visteon Corporation
- Yazaki North America
If you have more questions about the event, please email us. We hope to see you April 19!