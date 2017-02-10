We have sent exclusive invitations to select WardsAuto event attendees and subscribers to attend the first WardsAuto + Pillar Technology "un-conference" on the why, what and how of automotive UX . Participation is limited to 50 people, and slots are first-come, first-served.



Why "un-conference?" It will be un ique, un conventional, un bound and hopefully un like anything you've ever attended.



Let us count the "un-"ways:



1. Inspiring, informal keynote - We'll soon announce the name of our dynamic keynote speaker who will light a spark inside everyone in the room to kick off an afternoon of engagement around UX.



2. Hands-on experience - You could choose the track that gives you a chance to work with peers in engaging problem-solving activities.



3. Interactive roundtables - Or you could choose the track puts you into small groups of colleagues to explore trends in UX, digging into today's and tomorrow's challenges and brainstorming solutions to theoretical problems.



5. A Location That Fosters Great Thinking - Pillar's "Forge" center in Ann Arbor is a meeting space like no other, designed for group interaction, brainstorming and incubating any idea into a great one.

THE DATE: Wednesday, April 19, 2017



THE TIME: Content from 1 to 5 pm, Drinks/Appetizers/Networking from 5 to 7 pm



THE PLACE: The Forge (Pillar), 301 E. Liberty, Suite 700, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 SPEAKERS/MODERATORS : Watch this space in the coming days to see our announcement of top talent in automotive UX who will lead the engagement!



REGISTRATION: $195 Sign Up Here. Participation limited to 50 people and is first-come, first-served. (This is a personal invitation. Please do not share this link. If you would like to extend to others on your team, please email clamphear@wardsauto.com to request additional seats.)



WHO WILL ATTEND?

We are inviting attendees of the 2016 WardsAuto UX Conference, along with select WardsAuto subscribers with UX-related titles. Attendance will not surpass 50 participants and registration will close when the max is reached . Sign up now!



Invited guests have roles such as : User Experience Product Designer

User Experience Design Manager

Director, Connected Vehicles

President - Car Multimedia

Executive VP, Infotainment & Connectivity

Head of Instrumentation

HMI Expert

Industrial Designer

Head of Connected Services

Head of User Experience Design

Manager, Customer Experience

Conceptual Interactive Developer

Connected Services Product Mgr

Human Factors Engineer

Manager Multimedia Development

Software Engineer

Director of Prototyping Services Invited companies include top OEMs and suppliers (not complete list) : FCA USA LLC

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

Honda R&D Americas

Hyundai Kia America

Toyota Bosch

Continental Automotive

Harman

Panasonic Automotive

Visteon Corporation

Yazaki North America

If you have more questions about the event, please email us We hope to see you April 19!















