 
WardsAuto
Photos from 2017 WardsAuto User Experience Conference

Oct 6, 2017
WardsAuto
  • web2017-trophies-cropped-JWP00426.jpg

    2017 WardsAuto User Experience Conference

    Wards 10 Best UX trophies, including Ford's F-150 Raptor, await distribution at the 2017 WardsAuto User Experience conference at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI.

  • 2-web-Clavin_0R9A0077.jpg

    2017 WardsAuto User Experience Conference

    Pillar Technology's Kimberly Clavin, product development team leader and fan of wearables, moderates first panel on future of automotive HMI at 2017 Wards User Experience conference in Novi, MI.

  • 3-web-Ventimiglia_0R9A0081.jpg

    2017 WardsAuto User Experience Conference

    Phil Ventimiglia, engineering and product manager at Bosch, talks future HMI.

  • 4-web-BMW_JWP00629.jpg

    2017 WardsAuto User Experience Conference

    Attendees view BMW 540i, a 2017 Wards 10 Best UX winner, during WardsAuto User Experience Conference at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI.

  • 5-web-Snow_0R9A0113.jpg

    2017 WardsAuto User Experience Conference

    Tamara Snow, director-interior systems & technology NA at Continental, answers question from audience at HMI session.

  • 6-web-Yurdana_0R9A0040.jpg

    2017 WardsAuto User Experience Conference

    Matt Yurdana, creative director-The Internet of Things Experiences Group for Intel, details slide during his HMI presentation.

  • 7-web-Panel_0R9A0250.jpg

    2017 WardsAuto User Experience Conference

    J.D. Power's Kristin Kolodge takes podium at Solving UX issues panel while (l-to-r) Dave Lyon-Pocketsquare Design, Jeff Greenberg-Ford and Michael Tschirhart-Panasonic Automotive look on. 

  • 8-web-Lyon_0R9A0170.jpg

    2017 WardsAuto User Experience Conference

    Dave Lyon of Pocketsquare Design moderates the Solving UX issues panel at 2017 WardsAuto User Experience conference in Novi, MI.

  • 9-web-car_JWP00410.jpg

    2017 WardsAuto User Experience Conference

    Attendees check out the interior of a Lincoln Continental, a 2017 Wards 10 Best UX winner, during downtime at WardsAuto User Experience Conference.

  • 10-web-Sellin_Kinney_JWP00404.jpg

    2017 WardsAuto User Experience Conference

    Faurecia's Robert Kinney (left) and Rightware's Derek Sellin talk after session on newest concepts and tech for enhancing UX.

  • 11-web-Abuelsamid_0R9A0476.jpg

    2017 WardsAuto User Experience Conference

    Sam Abuelsamid, senior research analyst-Navigant Research, moderates next-gen navigation and mapping session at 2017 WardsAuto User Experience conference.

  • 12-web-Arima_0R9A0466.jpg

    2017 WardsAuto User Experience Conference

    Lonnie Arima, head of Auto OEM business, talks about what his company Magellan is doing in next-gen navigation and mapping.

  • 13-web-Giraitis_0R9A0497.jpg

    2017 WardsAuto User Experience Conference

    Smart Design's Nate Giraitis, strategy director, talks about what people will do in autonomous cars at 2017 WardsAuto User Experience conference in Novi, MI.

  • 14-web-Panel_JWP00446.jpg

    2017 WardsAuto User Experience Conference

    Attendees listen intently at "What Are People Really Going to do in Autonomous Cars?" panel.

  • 15-web-Manna_0R9A0503.jpg

    2017 WardsAuto User Experience Conference

    Alan Manna, regional president-Car Multimedia Div. for Bosch, presents at 2017 WardsAuto User Experience conference's autonomous cars' panel.

  • 16-web-Gibb_0R9A0146.jpg

    2017 WardsAuto User Experience Conference

    Matt Gibb, deputy county executive-Oakland County, MI, discusses future of auto industry.

  • 17-web-Wards_JWP00660.jpg

    2017 WardsAuto User Experience Conference

    Afternoon center stage discussion on the "Future of UX Design" at 2017 WardsAuto User Experience conference in Novi, MI.

  • 18-web-Feliciano_0R9A0666.jpg

    2017 WardsAuto User Experience Conference

    Emilio Feliciano, user experience designer-FCA US and adjunct professor at Lawrence Technological University, presents on the class he is instructing at LTU that imagines where user experience design will go in 2030.

  • 19-web-Ghatia_0R9A0709.jpg

    2017 WardsAuto User Experience Conference

    Lawrence Technological University student designer and Honda intern Anushka Ghatia explains her UX design project during center stage discussion. WardsAuto sponsors three separate UX design projects at the university. 

  • 20-web-Nagara_0R9A0606.jpg

    2017 WardsAuto User Experience Conference

    Lawrence Technological University's Keith Nagara, founder and director-Transportation Design and Industrial Design programs at the school, presents at future of UX design panel.

  • 21-web-HondaOdessy_JWP00622.jpg

    2017 WardsAuto User Experience Conference

    Attendees view Honda Odyssey interior during WardsAuto User Experience Conference at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI. Honda won 2017 Wards 10 Best UX award for the minivan.

  • 22-web-Monroe_0R9A0809.jpg

    2017 WardsAuto User Experience Conference

    Jason Monroe, manager-advanced user experience design for FCA US, presents at session on machine intelligence and deep learning.

  • 23-web-Silberg_JWP00672.jpg

    2017 WardsAuto User Experience Conference

    KPMG's Gary Silberg, partner and national automotive leader, gets animated at machine intelligence and deep learning panel at 2017 WardsAuto User Experience conference in Novi, MI.

  • 24-web-Divakaran_0R9A0829.jpg

    2017 WardsAuto User Experience Conference

    Ajay Divakaran, technical director-vision and learning laboratory-SRI International, takes the podium at machine intelligence and deep learning session.

  • 25-web-Pillar_workshop_IMG_2032.jpg

    2017 WardsAuto User Experience Conference

    Hands-on methodology workshops new feature at WardsAuto User Experience conference this year. This one was hosted by Pillar Technology.

  • 26-web-Pillar_workshop_IMG_2032IMG_2037.jpg

    2017 WardsAuto User Experience Conference

    Attendees at Pillar hands-on workshop, focused on design thinking for automotive innovation. flesh out ideas using Design Thinking process.

  • 27-web-Hedtke_0R9A0793.jpg

    2017 WardsAuto User Experience Conference

    Paul Hedtke, consultant and advisor to Israeli chip maker Valens, takes mic at "Turbocharging Connectivity" session.

  • 28-web-Walworth_0R9A0838.jpg

    2017 WardsAuto User Experience Conference

    Kyle Walworth, chairman-GENIVI Alliance, discusses GENIVI's smart-city pilot program in Las Vegas during "Turbocharging Connectivity" session.

  • 29-web-Beutler_0R9A0771.jpg

    2017 WardsAuto User Experience Conference

    Scott Beutler, vice president-interior for Continental, discusses hopes for 5G to turbocharge connectivity in future vehicles.

  • 30-web-Hecker_0R9A0850.jpg

    2017 WardsAuto User Experience Conference

    FCA's Tricia Hecker, head of connected services, moderates "Turbocharging Connectivity" panel at 2017 WardsAuto User Experience conference.

The 2017 WardsAuto User Experience conference in Novi, MI, brought together experts from the fields of autonomy, connectivity and HMI to discuss future UX.

Photos by Joe Wilssens.

