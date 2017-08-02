TRAVERSE CITY, MI – General Motors’ Maven car-sharing mobility group has ordered 250 more Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles, adding to the 150 currently deployed in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Scottsdale, Detroit and 13 other U.S. cities.

GM still is ramping up Bolt production in Lake Orion, MI, so availability is limited.

That’s the word from Rachel Bhattacharya, GM’s director-commercial mobility and AV fleet operations, following an address Tuesday at the Center for Automotive Research’s Management Briefing Seminars.

Bhattacharya says GM chose real-world deployment rather than traditional focus groups to save time and also collect a variety of on-road data. She says during a recent 45-day period the Bolt EV fleet traveled enough to consume 50,000 gallons (189,270 L) of gasoline, yet did so with zero emissions.

GM chose the Bolt because of its 238-mile (383-km) range, the EV leader, and the fact its rear bench seat allows five passengers – an advantage in car sharing.