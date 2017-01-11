A pro-and-con summation of all 40 powertrains evaluated in the 2017 competition. Many comments come directly from editor score sheets.
Audi
2.0L turbo I-4 252 hp (Audi A4)
+ One of this year’s most engaging turbo-4s
- Boy, that turbo’s thirsty
= Glad to have Audi back in the competition
2.0L turbo I-4/PHEV 248 hp total (BMW 330e)
+ Smooth transitions between gas/electric
- A little weak in electric mode
= We like 38 mpg in a 3-Series
2.0L turbo I-4 248 hp (BMW 330i)
+ Excellent NVH, zero turbo lag
- Purists gotta have six cylinders
= Wonderful Bavarian baritone
3.0L (B58) turbo I-6 335 hp (BMW M240i)
+ Need more space for plaudits
- Trails M2 output on paper
= Direct connection to your soul
3.0L (N55) turbo I-6 365 hp (BMW M2)
+ 0-60 in 4.1 seconds
- Fuel economy definitely suffers
= Breathes easy in triple digits
Fiat Chrysler
2.0L turbo I-4 280 hp (Alfa Romeo Giulia)
+ Eager to run, with 140 hp/L
- Ragged cold start and idle
= Trails Europe’s best turbo-4s
3.0L turbodiesel V-6 240 hp (Ram 1500 Crew Cab)
+ Still benchmark for diesel NVH
- VW did you no favors
= Three and out, but come on back
3.6L Atkinson V-6/PHEV 260 hp total (Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid)
+ Gas/electric transitions amazingly smooth
- Would like more EV range
= Great minivan, great hybrid
2.0L Atkinson I-4/PHEV 188 hp total (Ford Fusion Energi)
+ Several editors topped 50 mpg
- Sure could have used more info, Ford
= Outstandingly efficient midsize sedan
2.3L EcoBoost I-4 350 hp (Ford Focus RS)
+ Stared down Porsche, Subaru in 4-cyl. battle
- Exhaust note needs some tweaking
= So much more potent than Mustang application
3.0L twin-turbo V-6 400 hp (Lincoln MKZ/Continental)
+ What Lincoln needs: Loads of boost, loads of fun
- 18-21 mpg real world
= Potential winner if not for Infiniti 3.0L
3.5L EcoBoost V-6 375 hp (Ford F-150)
+ EcoBrute; 10-speed AT is cool
- Barely cracks 18 mpg real world
= Why exactly should we forego 5.0L V-8?
5.2L V-8 526 hp (Shelby GT350 Mustang)
+ Wild horses couldn’t drag us away
- But 350 RS ponies won us over
= We love what you do, Voodoo
1.4L turbo I-4 153 hp (Chevrolet Cruze)
+ Fine example of Small Gas Engine family
- Lags Elantra Eco fuel economy
= Will make many Cruze owners happy
1.5L 4-cyl./EREV 101 hp total (Chevrolet Volt)
+ Squawked tires from a stoplight
- Plugging in didn’t get us rated 53 EV miles
= Silent as a submarine; rock star among plug-ins
1.6L turbo I-4 200 hp (Buick Cascada)
+ 27 mpg real-world is a selling point
- Middle-of-the-road turbo power
= Good enough, but not raising the bar
1.6L turbodiesel I-4 137 hp (Chevrolet Cruze)
+ Easily tops 40 mpg during testing
- Plug-ins and hybrids were more efficient
= Cards are stacking up against diesels, sadly
3.6L V-6 335 hp (Cadillac ATS/Chevy Camaro)
+ Well suited for multiple vehicle applications
- Uphill sledding for naturally aspirated V-6s
= Will further eat into V-8 engine volumes
2.0L Atkinson I-4 212 hp total (Honda Accord Hybrid)
+ Really strong off the line, especially in power mode
- Sure would like to see plug-in version
= Great example of hybrid gains over years
3.5L SOHC V-6 280 hp (Honda Ridgeline)
+ VTEC cam barks around 5,000 rpm
- Lacks giddyup of Chevy Colorado V-6
= Great match for this pickup
88-kW EV (Hyundai Ioniq)
+ Absolute hoot to drive
- EVs less compelling than PHEVs
= Struck by Bolt of lightning
1.4L turbo I-4 128 hp (Hyundai Elantra Eco)
+ Smooth and quiet; 7-speed DCT
- Chevy Cruze 1.4T undercuts the price
= Wise beyond its years
1.6L Atkinson I-4 139 hp total (Hyundai Ioniq HEV)
+ Not an old-school 4-banger
- Pricing info would have been helpful
= Sights clearly set on Prius
2.0L Atkinson I-4/PHEV 202 hp total (Hyundai Sonata)
+ Some of us topped 58 mpg
- Last year’s winner faced crowded field
= Better than Prius Prime, runs with Fusion PHEV
3.3L V-6 290 hp (Kia Cadenza)
+ Unique VVT boosts compression (12.0:1)
- Overall gains are merely incremental
= Comfortable for cruising
Jaguar Land Rover
2.0L turbodiesel I-4 180 hp (Jaguar XE)
+ Two editors topped 35 mpg
- NVH engineers have work to do
= Won’t win diesel converts in U.S.
Mazda
2.5L turbo I-4 227 hp (Mazda CX-9)
+ Premium fuel gets you 250 hp
- Fuel economy could be better
= This year’s largest turbo-4 works in big CUV
Mercedes-Benz
2.0L turbo I-4 241 hp (Mercedes C300)
+ Snapped my neck back more than once
- On paper, it trails rivals
= On road, it trumps them
2.0L turbo I-4/PHEV 275 hp total (Mercedes C350e)
+ Some of us topped 30 mpg
- Engine too coarse, like a diesel
= Bavarian plug-in was much better
3.0L twin-turbo V-6 400 hp (Infiniti Q50S)
+ Don’t be fooled by its sedate demeanor
- Dangerously close to $62,000 price cap
= German lux engines have met their match
3.5L MPI V-6 300 hp (Nissan Maxima)
+ Naturally aspirated V-6s fighting for relevance
- Turbo-4s are eating VQ’s lunch
= Less special than last year
3.5L DI V-6 284 hp (Nissan Pathfinder)
+ Mirror-bore cylinder coating, 2-stage oil pump
- CVT drowns out throttle response
= VQ engine family has new patriarch
5.6L V-8 390 hp (Nissan Titan)
+ Creamy power delivery with nice rumble
- Disappointing fuel economy
= DI commendable, but overall not exceptional
Porsche
2.0L turbo H-4 300 hp (Porsche 718 Cayman)
+ Wicked good; sails under price cap
- Needs six cylinders, more low-end punch
= Just couldn’t sway the committee
Subaru
2.0L H-4 205 hp (Subaru BRZ)
+ New valves, cam, head, intake/exhaust manifolds
- Rowing into tidal wave of forced induction
= Old-school, naturally aspirated good times
2.0L turbo H-4 268 hp (WRX)
+ Twin-scroll turbo = excellent throttle response
- New sheriff in town: Ford Focus RS
= One reason Subaru brand is kicking ass
1.8L Atkinson I-4/HEV 121 hp total (Toyota Prius)
+ 40% thermal efficiency remains impressive
- Annoyingly lazy in Eco mode
= NVH lags new HEV/PHEV entries
1.8L Atkinson I-4/PHEV 121 hp total (Toyota Prius Prime)
+ Up to 25 miles of EV range at 84 mph
- Too much electric motor whine
= Easily tops 60 mpg during our testing
Volvo
2.0L T6 turbo/supercharged I-4 316 hp (Volvo S90)
+ Dual charging is like magic dust; 24.4 mpg observed
- Only one Volvo engine was making this year’s list
= Sadly overshadowed by Polestar
2.0L turbo/supercharged I-4 362 hp (Volvo V60 Polestar)
+ So this is what 184 hp/L feels like
- We’ll have to get back to you on that
= Keep surprising us, Volvo