Canadian truck makers undersold in December, down 21.1% to 2,620 units from like-2015’s 3,322. Class 8 deliveries totaled 1,911 units for December, down 17.9% from year-ago. Group leader PACCAR gained a mere 0.2%, balanced out from Kenworth’s increase of 0.7% and Peterbilt’s decrease of 0.5%. All other truck makers in this segment posted double-digit losses, including Daimler (-22.1%), International (-15.1%) and Volvo Truck (-25.7%). With all brands in the segment posting ...