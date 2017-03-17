February North America light-vehicle production fell 4.4% behind year-ago with 1,457,166 units. Small cars (2.4%), CUVs (5.0%) and pickups (0.4%) were the only segments to witness growth. However, production in Mexico soared 14.0% above year-ago to 308,400 light vehicles. FCA increased production 69.7% to 44,896, helped by the addition of the Jeep Compass at the Toluca plant. Nissan, the biggest volume producer in Mexico, improved 3.3% over like-2016 to 73,808 units. It was a slow month in ...