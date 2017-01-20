In 2016, North American automakers broke the light-vehicle annual production record set in 2015 by 2.8%, assembling 1,264,273 units. Production in the U.S. reached 847,318 light vehicles in December, gaining 2.2% over year-ago and bringing the 2016 total up 1.2% to 11,930,041 builds. Light-truck production grew 4.9% for the year with 7,995,684 units at the expense of car output, which dropped 5.5% to 3,934,357. However, General Motors, the biggest car producer in the U.S. with 12 models on ...
