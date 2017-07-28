Global vehicle sales in first-half 2017 totaled 47.03 million units, beating last year’s record by 2.6%. Growth in China accounted for nearly 40% of the world’s improvement with sales increasing 3.7% to 13.29 million vehicles through June. Consumers favored SUVs, which saw 16.8% growth while small car sales declined 4.4% after tax incentives were removed from small-engine vehicle sales. Chinese brands improved 5.5% year-over-year and commanded 41.3% of all passenger car ...