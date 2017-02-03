Global vehicle sales totaled 9.05 million in December, rising 6.0% above like-2015, and bringing the 2016 total to 93.57 million. The all-time record, a 5.4% boost over 2015, arose from improvements in every region except South America. The biggest source of growth came from China, which secured 30% of the world market and increased sales an estimated 14.4% to 28.15 million units for the year. News that small-engine-vehicle tax breaks only would be reduced, not ended, in 2017 called for ...
REGISTER NOW
To access this content simply register below now.
Registering is easy and allows you to:
- Access all WardsAuto.com public content and newswire stories
- Participate in forums
- Comment on articles
- Sign up for e-newsletters
- And much more!