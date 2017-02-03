Global vehicle sales totaled 9.05 million in December, rising 6.0% above like-2015, and bringing the 2016 total to 93.57 million. The all-time record, a 5.4% boost over 2015, arose from improvements in every region except South America. The biggest source of growth came from China, which secured 30% of the world market and increased sales an estimated 14.4% to 28.15 million units for the year. News that small-engine-vehicle tax breaks only would be reduced, not ended, in 2017 called for ...