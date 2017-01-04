DECEMBER 2016 US LV SALES FORECAST v REPORTED UNITS WardsAuto Forecast LV Sales 1.63 million December Projected LV Sales 1.676 million WardsAuto Forecast LV SAAR 17.7 million December Projected LV SAAR 18.26 million WardsAuto tracks light-vehicle (LV) deliveries throughout sales reporting day. Monthly year-over-year change ...
