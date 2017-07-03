JUNE 2017 US LV SALES FORECAST v REPORTED UNITS WardsAuto Forecast LV Sales 1.50 million June Actual LV Sales 1.46 million WardsAuto Forecast LV SAAR 16.8 million June Actual LV SAAR 16.4 million WardsAuto tracks light-vehicle (LV) deliveries throughout sales reporting day. Monthly year-over-year change represents the change ...