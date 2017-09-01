 
WardsAuto
Home > U.S. Light Vehicle Sales Summary, August 2017

U.S. Light Vehicle Sales Summary, August 2017

Sep 1, 2017

U.S. light vehicle sales updates by company for August 2017. Includes WardsAuto projections for all companies, overwritten with actual data as companies report, along with a running total of reported actuals by company. Updated throughout U.S. Sales Reporting Day (Sep 1, 2017).

REGISTER NOW

To access this content simply register below now.
Registering is easy and allows you to:

  • Access all WardsAuto.com public content and newswire stories
  • Participate in forums
  • Comment on articles
  • Sign up for e-newsletters
  • And much more!
     

Free Registration
Already registered? here.
Related
Insights
Sep 1, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

August 2017 U.S. LV Sales Thread: Industry to Hit 16.5 Million SAAR  

(SUMMARY) U.S. automakers to report 1.51 million light-vehicle sales in August....More

Jul 28, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

FCA, EPA Reach Diesel Deal 3

FCA and regulators reach an agreement to allow certification of the automaker’s 3.0L EcoDiesel engine....More

May 26, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

Automakers Putting the Screws to Us 3

When I climb inside a new vehicle I want to be soothed not perturbed, but too often when I look up I’m staring at some craggy fastener that never should be seen....More

Aug 28, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

F&I Director Determined to Help Bring e-Contracting to Dealer Group

E-contracting is touted as reducing paperwork, reducing errors and speeding up funding and cash flows....More

Enewsletters

Follow Us
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×