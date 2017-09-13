The labor situation in South Korea’s automotive industry is a quagmire of uncertainty.

Management and worker unions at the three biggest automakers are deadlocked in wage talks, while the two smallest automakers have reached contract agreements without strike action.

The unions at Hyundai, Kia and GM Korea all are affiliated with the militant Korean Metal Workers Union. All three automakers are being pressed for the same wage and similar bonus demands the KMWU central hierarchy is dictating.

All three unions want a monthly wage hike of 154,883 won ($136) per worker. At Hyundai and Kia the unions also are demanding bonuses equal to 30% of 2016 net income, shared among workers.

The union at GM Korea is asking for the same monthly wage increase, plus a flat bonus of five months’ pay.

On Aug. 29 the negotiating team for the Hyundai Branch of the KMWU, headed by union President Park Yoo-ki, walked away from the bargaining table. Hyundai President Yoon Gap-han, who is in charge of production and labor relations, had attended that session, one of 28 held over the previous five months.

A union spokesman says the talks likely will remain suspended until November. The Hyundai union this month is holding campaigns to elect a new slate of officers, while the month of October will be spent organizing the new leadership team and setting strategies and goals before negotiations resume.

The spokesman says it is “impossible” to accept Hyundai’s offer of a 42,879 won ($38) monthly wage increase and bonuses of two months’ pay and 1 million won ($893).

Hyundai made a final-hour trial-balloon offer to up the bonus amounts to two and-one-half months’ pay and 1.5 million won ($1,340), but the union rejected it.

The bonuses, not the wages, apparently are the main sticking point for the union. The union spokesman notes Hyundai’s bonus offer was less than the company offered in 2016.

In 2016 the union had asked for roughly the same monthly wage increase (152,050 won [$135.75]), but settled for 58,000 won ($52). However, the union also won bonuses equal to three and one-half months’ pay, plus a signing bonus of 3.3 million won ($2,947).

Analysts believe temporarily shelving the wage talks puts to rest the specter of more strikes for the critical short term when a new vehicle is in launch mode. It was feared that a continuation of intermittent part-day strikes by Hyundai workers could cripple production and interfere with availability of the Genesis G70 midsize sports sedan.

A tickler photo of the Genesis G70 was released at a media event on Sept. 1 and some of its features and performance specs were revealed. Hyundai has targeted Sept. 15 for its domestic sales launch.

There still is concern the union could resume partial strikes or even full strikes in late October or early November, not only impeding the G70 program but also interfering with both domestic and export production schedules for all vehicles. Hyundai plans to launch the G70 in the U.S. early in 2017.