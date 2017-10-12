Canada big truck sales continue to rise, up 15.9% to 4,014 in September, for a seventh straight monthly year-on-year gain. This compares to like-2016’s 3,330, leaving 2017 with a strong 12.0% lead in year-to-date sales totaling 30,265. Heavy-duty truck sales reflect similar results. Up 9.8% in September, Class 8 sales hit 2,426 units, compared with year-ago’s 2,124. Daimler and International dropped 1.3% and 5.6%, respectively. PACCAR’s Kenworth (+25.4%) and Peterbilt ...