Medium- and heavy-duty truck sales in Canada fell 3.6% in January vs. year-ago, as two of five classes posted double-digit declines. Class 8 slipped 11.1% due to large losses for more than half the manufacturers in the group. Freightliner (-5.3%) and Western Star (-28.9%) brought parent company Daimler down 10.8% on 637 deliveries. Mack and Volvo saw large drops of 47.2% and 66.7%, respectively. PACCAR increased 22.9% on 354 units due to a large 48.9% gain for Kenworth. International also ...