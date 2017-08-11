North America’s largest flexible one-way car-sharing service, Car2Go, has significantly increased utilization as it becomes a convenient and affordable way to travel over varying distances.

Car2Go N.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler North America, offers a car-sharing network of affordable Smart and Mercedes-Benz vehicles in rapidly growing urban areas.

“We are continually working to help more people in cities travel easily and affordably, and are in discussions with a number of additional cities who – like us – want to deliver the many economic and environmental benefits of one-way car-sharing to their residents and visitors,” says Paul DeLong, CEO of Car2Go North America.

Vehicle utilization increased 40% in the first half of 2017 compared with the first half of 2016, with more than 4.5 million trips taken so far this year. It also has gained nearly 100,000 new members since it added Mercedes-Benz vehicles to its fleet.

The service saw its highest membership growth in Toronto, Vancouver and New York, with Vancouver topping all North American Car2Go membership with over 135,000 local members. In the U.S., Seattle leads with more than 95,000 members.

U.S. and Canadian Car2Go members have taken 37.5 million trips with Car2Go since the service launched in North America in late 2009 with its first location in Austin, TX.

