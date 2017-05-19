Passenger-vehicle sales flat with year-ago.
Malaysia’s new-vehicle market edged up 1.3% year-on-year in April to 42,746 units, the Malaysian Automotive Assn. reports. The result left the 4-month total ahead 5.8% at 183,586 units. The April tally was down 20.4% from the previous month, but the MAA says this was due to of end-of-the-financial-year buying in March and a recent tightening of hire-purchase loan-approval criteria. The MAA says it expects May deliveries to change little from April. “Consumers are expected to ...
Premium Content (PAID Subscription Required)
"Up-Down Sales Trend Continues in Malaysia in April" is part of the paid WardsAuto Premium content. You must log in with Premium credentials in order to access this article. Premium paid subscribers also gain access to:
All of WardsAuto's reliable, in-depth industry reporting and analysis
Hundreds of downloadable data tables including:
• Global sales and production data by country
• U.S. model-line inventory data
• Engine and equipment installation rates
• WardsAuto's North America Plant by Platform forecast
• Product Cycle chart
• Interrelationships among major OEMs
• Medium- and heavy-duty truck volumes
• Historical data and much more!
For WardsAuto.com pricing and subscription information please contact
Lisa Williamson by email: lwilliamson@wardsauto.com or phone: (248) 799-2642
Current subscribers, please login or CLICK for support information.