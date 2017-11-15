Ford Thailand opens a TB100 million ($3 million) parts distribution center in Bangkok to support the blue oval’s sales growth.

The center has full access to Ford’s parts inventory across all nine Asia Pacific markets to locate and retrieve parts.

The center is fully optimized for logistics efficiency with more than 2 million parts and more than 38,000 semi-knocked-down units in stock. The 279,860-sq.-ft. (26,000-sq.-m) storage space can be expanded to 850,348 sq.-ft. (79,000 sq.-m) in the future to support growth.

Narong Sritalayon, deputy managing director-Ford Thailand, says the center enhances the automaker’s ability to provide both preventive maintenance and general repairs at dealerships across the country.

Design features include a 25.5-ft.- (9-m-) high selective racking system, a multilevel mezzanine to allow efficient storage across the bin shelf and optimal floor space, providing quick access to spare parts.

Multiple loading docks allow a consistent flow of trucks and containers that keep the center fully stocked and able to meet customer demand through the Association of South East Asian Nations region.

The design aims for maximum operational efficiency with minimum environmental impact, including LED lighting, skylight roofing and solar panels.

Ford’s September sales were up 33.1% year-on-year at 4,939 units, good for sixth place in the Thai market. Nine-month sales soared 36.7% to 39,508 units.