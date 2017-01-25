The U.S. automotive industry is expected to a have a slow start in the new year, with January light-vehicle sales down 4.4% from like-2016. The WardsAuto forecast calls for 1.107 million LVs to be delivered over 24 selling days, resulting in a 46,109-unit daily sales rate compared with 48,226 in prior-year (also 24 days). The lackluster outcome will follow record-high sales in December due to heavy holiday promotions at the end of the month, which created a pull-ahead effect on potential ...