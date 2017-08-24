A WardsAuto forecast calls for U.S. automakers to deliver 1.51 million light vehicles in August. The forecasted daily sales rate of 56,081 over 27 days is a 3.2% decline from same-month 2016 (26 days). The forecast 0.5% DSR downtick from July (25 days) contrasts with the 3-year average increase of 2.7% between the two months. The report puts the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales for August at 16.5 million units, below the 17.1 million SAAR in same-month 2016 and 16.7 million in ...