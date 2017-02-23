A WardsAuto forecast calls for U.S. automakers to deliver 1.34 million light vehicles in February, a 16-year high for the month. A daily sales rate of 55,949 units over 24 days represents a 0.1% improvement from like-2016 (also 24 days). The report puts the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales for the month at 17.70 million units, compared with year-ago’s 17.60 million and January’s 17.48 million mark. U.S. dealers ended January with record-high inventory, and manufacturers ...