With Christmas less than a week away, seasonal car sales ads are everywhere, including in three of the five spots in the latest weekly Most Engaging Auto Ads ranking, powered for WardsAuto by iSpot.tv.

Leading the pack is a Hyundai commercial that offers up holiday spirit in the form of festive clothing, hot chocolate and the chance to get $2,500 off the new Sonata. A couple shopping for a car hears the news and the wife goes all in with a snowflake sweater, scarf, gloves and candy cane beanie. The commercial garnered 419,000 earned online views.

Kia takes two spots on the chart with promotions for the “Holidays on Us Sales Event.” In fourth place, a customer is so excited to get a deal with no payments for five months he turns his contract papers into a snowflake decoration for the saleswoman. In fifth place, a man and woman connect over estimating how many weeks, days, hours, minutes and seconds are in the five months they won’t have car payments.

Rounding out the chart is Dodge, at No.2, with a commercial for the Challenger GT featuring the song “Russia” by AC/DC. It controlled 11.6% digital share of voice during the week.

Toyota hangs on to the No.3 spot for the second week in a row with a sentimental ad featuring a special message for a returning veteran spelled out in Christmas lights.

Attention analytics company iSpot.tv tracks TV ads in real-time across more than 10 million smart TVs, and allows customers to monitor social actions, search activity and online video views associated with TV spots across Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google, Bing and Yahoo!.

