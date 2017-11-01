NEW DELHI – India’s automobile manufacturing industry, which already has an annual output of 25 million vehicles, is bracing itself for a comprehensive switchover to electric vehicles, with the government forming a clear policy that it wants combustion engines off the country’s roads.

This push is grounded in a report from the government’s key think tank, NITI Aayog (National Institution for Transforming India), which is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thus is highly influential. A paper released in May, titled “India Leaps Ahead: Transformative Mobility Solutions for All,” stresses the current central government dominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party wants to see a 100% switchover to EVs on Indian roads by 2030.

“India can save 64% of anticipated passenger road-based mobility-related energy demand and 37% of carbon emissions in 2030 by pursuing a shared, electric, and connected mobility future,” the report says.

Underlining these points at the annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers in September, Nitin Gadkari, central minister for road transport, highways and shipping, said: “We have decided to encourage electric vehicles. Those (auto companies) who don’t want to come along, we will drag them to achieve the goal, for sure.”

These ambitious goals have, perhaps unsurprisingly, prompted anxiety within the Indian auto manufacturing industry. This is especially due to the current comparatively high cost of producing EVs – India’s gross national per-capita income in 2016 was just $1,680, according to the World Bank – and the lower-than-desired performance of currently available batteries.

“We can make the vehicle, but we cannot force people to buy it,” KK Gandhi, SIAM’s executive director-technical, tells WardsAuto. If the government wants to achieve this goal, he says, it will have to kick-start the industry by purchasing EVs itself at whatever their cost.

This is exactly how the Indian government appears to be moving ahead.

The central government’s Energy Efficiency Services has placed an initial order to procure 10,000 EVs to replace gasoline and diesel vehicles currently used by its officials over the next three to four years. A statement from the agency says automakers Tata and Mahindra & Mahindra will supply these EVs at Rs1.12 million ($17,000) each, which is 25% lower than the current retail price of similar vehicles in India. Both automakers will deliver the first shipment of 500 EVs covered by comprehensive 5-year warranties in November.

According to Gandhi, this price is double the cost of similar vehicles with internal-combustion engines. “To make the electric-vehicle model self-sustainable, the battery cost has to come down and for that, the government might need to put in factories for manufacturing electric (battery) cells,” he says.