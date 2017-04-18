Mitsubishi looks to new Triton pickup to boost market share from 13% to 15%.
A marketing drive at the end of the financial year helps lift Malaysia’s new-vehicle sales out of a slump with the March result up 10.1% at 53,717 units. Malaysian Automotive Assn. data shows the result helped push the year-to-date total into positive territory – up 7.3% at 140,839 units. Sales last month were up a strong 26.5% from February, when 42,455 units left showrooms. The association credits the strong March result to a rush by automakers to meet their annual sales ...
Premium Content (PAID Subscription Required)
"Late Marketing Push Ends Malaysian Slump in March" is part of the paid WardsAuto Premium content. You must log in with Premium credentials in order to access this article. Premium paid subscribers also gain access to:
All of WardsAuto's reliable, in-depth industry reporting and analysis
Hundreds of downloadable data tables including:
• Global sales and production data by country
• U.S. model-line inventory data
• Engine and equipment installation rates
• WardsAuto's North America Plant by Platform forecast
• Product Cycle chart
• Interrelationships among major OEMs
• Medium- and heavy-duty truck volumes
• Historical data and much more!
For WardsAuto.com pricing and subscription information please contact
Lisa Williamson by email: lwilliamson@wardsauto.com or phone: (248) 799-2642
Current subscribers, please login or CLICK for support information.