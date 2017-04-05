A lack of inventory relief is increasing the likelihood that over the spring or summer the industry will undertake some kind of fire sale aimed at lopping off unwanted stock from dealer lots. However, it does not appear the industry is panicking. Most of the excess inventory comprises domestically produced vehicles, yet North American automakers are planning Q2 production at 1.5% above the year-ago period. That’s after U.S. sales of domestically made light vehicles declined 3.0% ...
Premium Content (PAID Subscription Required)
"Recent Falloff in U.S. Demand Could Trigger a Clearance Sale" is part of the paid WardsAuto Premium content. You must log in with Premium credentials in order to access this article. Premium paid subscribers also gain access to:
All of WardsAuto's reliable, in-depth industry reporting and analysis
Hundreds of downloadable data tables including:
• Global sales and production data by country
• U.S. model-line inventory data
• Engine and equipment installation rates
• WardsAuto's North America Plant by Platform forecast
• Product Cycle chart
• Interrelationships among major OEMs
• Medium- and heavy-duty truck volumes
• Historical data and much more!
For WardsAuto.com pricing and subscription information please contact
Lisa Williamson by email: lwilliamson@wardsauto.com or phone: (248) 799-2642
Current subscribers, please login or CLICK for support information.