A WardsAuto forecast calls for U.S. automakers to deliver 1.44 million light vehicles in April. The forecasted daily sales rate of 55,531 over 26 days marks a 0.6% improvement from like-2016 (27 days). The 3.1% DSR decline from March (27 days) is better than the 3-year average March-to-April change, -9%. The report puts the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales for the month at 17.1 million units, well above last month’s 16.5 million, but below year-ago’s 17.3 million. The ...