A preliminary overview of the WardsAuto Fuel Economy Index finds the average window-sticker MPG rating of light vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2016 was 25.4 mpg (9.3 L/100 km). A 0.6% improvement over the 2015 result was the smallest year-to-year gain in the 9-year history of the index. Low gas prices were a major factor in some consumers not opting for high-efficiency vehicles. The national average price of gasoline was $2.25 for the year, a 12-year low. Standard gasoline-powered vehicles ...