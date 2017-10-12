Up 7.1% in September, U.S. big-truck sales grew to 36,057 units compared with 2016’s 32,357. With four straight months of year-over-year gains, total sales through the third quarter are slowly approaching last year’s number (304,994) but falling 1.7% short with 299,682 deliveries. Class 8 helped narrow that gap with a 13.5% jump in sales to 17,667 units. Truck makers continue to try to make up for the losses experienced in the first six months of the year, since it ...
