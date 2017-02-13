U.S. big-truck sales totaled 25,726 units in January, 17.9% below like-2016’s 31,351. Class 8 posted the largest loss with only 10,944 deliveries for January, a 31.4% decrease from year-ago’s 15,952. Volvo Truck increased 8.6% to 1,178 units, the only truck maker in the weight class to post a gain. International plummeted 50.4% down to 1,293 units. PACCAR’s Kenworth dropped 29.5% while sister brand Peterbilt dropped 12.3%. Freightliner and Western Star also posted ...