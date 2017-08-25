After months of local testing, GM Holden engineers in Australia are putting the finishing touches on the next-generation Commodore, the first to be built in Europe.

Lead dynamics engineer Rob Trubiani says the engineering team topped 62,500 miles (100,000 km) of test-driving during a local trip through the Victorian Alps.

“We’ve been collaborating with our colleagues in GM Europe to make sure we’ve been able to apply all of the lessons we’ve learned in developing Commodores over the last 30 years,” Trubiani says.

The aim is to retain the characteristics that made the Australian-built version perennially popular among Aussie drivers.

The Australian engineers worked on a more direct and responsive steering feel to give drivers greater confidence and a more engaging experience behind the wheel. They also changed the dampers and suspension tuning on both 3.6L V-6 and 2.0L turbo variants so the car feels planted and well-balanced.

“The 3.6L V-6 is a great engine but the surprise package in the range is undoubtedly the 2.0L (gasoline model) with a 9-speed automatic transmission,” Trubiani says. “Not only is it quicker than our current base-model V-6, it’s also more frugal.”

Built on an all-new lightweight architecture and boasting 256 hp and 258 lb.-ft. (350 Nm) of torque, paired with a 9-speed transmission, the new 2.0L turbocharged gasoline variant is the quickest base-model Commodore yet – accelerating 0-62 mph (100 km/h) in about seven seconds.

The 2.0L turbo gasoline Commodore has begun real-world everyday testing as part of GM Holden’s captured test fleet program. Made up of 20 preproduction vehicles in a range of body styles, the program has a number of GM Holden employees drive vehicles day-to-day and report on any issues ranging from radio reception to squeaks and rattles.

The fleet program also allows a final check of a list of high-tech features available on the next-generation Commodore usually reserved for high-end luxury vehicles. These include a 360- degree camera, adaptive LED lighting and head-up display.

After almost four decades of production in Australia, the new Commodore will be built in Germany and goes on sale nationwide early next year.