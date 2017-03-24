WOKING, U.K. – McLaren previews the styling of its upcoming range-topping Special Operations model with the release of a second sketch depicting the dramatic lines of the low-slung 3-seater due out in 2019.

The official sketch provides the best hint yet at the shape of the new McLaren, which appears to feature a podlike cabin and elongated rear end housing a large rear diffuser.

The new fixed-head coupe, which McLaren bills as a “hyper-GT” in the mold of its original F1 supercar, is to be produced in a limited run of just 106 cars, each of which already is claimed to have been sold.

Pricing is yet to be announced, though insiders suggest the BP23, as the new McLaren is known internally, is being offered at more than $2.5 million before a series of unconfirmed bespoke features being offered through McLaren Special Operations are factored in.

The production volume is rooted in tradition, 106 being the number of F1 supercars produced by McLaren between 1992 and 1998.

While confirming the BP23 will be its most aerodynamic road-going car ever, McLaren also says it will be its most powerful, too. The new model is planned to eclipse the now-discontinued 903-hp P1 for outright power through the adoption of a new hybrid drivetrain combining the new twin-turbocharged 4.0L V-8 gasoline engine unveiled in the new 720S and an electric motor.

The BP23 codename of the new McLaren denotes it as the second Bespoke Project developed by McLaren Special Operations and its ability to seat three.