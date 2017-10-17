Turbocharging gets more out of smaller-displacement engine in new Porsche 718 Boxster GTS, 718 Cayman GTS.

ZUFFENHAUSEN, Germany – Porsche turns up the wick on its turbocharged 2.5L flat 4-cyl. gasoline engine for the new ’18-model-year 718 Boxster GTS and 718 Cayman GTS.

Revealed here in a series of official photographs ahead of a planned public debut at the Los Angeles auto show in late November, the roadster and coupe benefit from engine upgrades boosting output to 365 hp.

The key changes are a newly developed intake plenum and optimized turbocharger that result in 15 hp more than the standard version of the engine used in the 718 Boxster S and 718 Cayman S.

The previous Boxster GTS and Cayman GTS launched in 2014, and both ran the same naturally aspirated 3.5L flat 6-cyl. but with respective outputs of 325 hp and 335 hp.

Peak torque also is up 37 lb.-ft. (50 Nm) over the previous-generation models at 317 lb.-ft. (430 Nm) on a band of revs between 1,900 and 5,000 rpm.

The increased reserves are channeled through a standard 6-speed manual transmission or optional PDK 7-speed dual-clutch automatic via a mechanical rear differential and electronically controlled torque vectoring between the rear wheels.

In combination with the dual-clutch automatic, which integrates launch control, and standard Sport Chrono Package, Porsche claims the new 718 Boxster GTS and 718 Cayman GTS are capable of reaching 62 mph (100 km/h) from standstill in 4.1 seconds and a top track speed of 180 mph (290 km/h).

By comparison, the earlier Boxster GTS with PDK gearbox boasted a 0-62 mph time of 4.4 seconds and 173-mph (279-km/h) top speed, while the previous Cayman GTS offered figures of 4.3 seconds and 176 mph (283 km/h).

The adoption of a smaller-displacement engine with forced induction has allowed Porsche to boost performance without any significant change in fuel consumption and carbon-dioxide emissions over the old Boxster GTS and Cayman GTS.

Distinguishing the new models from their less-powerful siblings are subtle styling changes including a lightly altered front bumper, black tinted headlamps and taillamps, a more prominent diffuser element within the rear bumper and centrally mounted black tailpipes as part of a standard sport exhaust system.

There also are black GTS badges at the base of the doors, standard 20-in. alloy wheels painted in a black satin finish and a 0.9-in. (10-mm) reduction in ride height as part of changes brought on by the adoption of Porsche’s Active Suspension Management system as standard equipment.

Inside, the new GTS models feature additional Alcantara accents within the seats, steering wheel, center console and armrests.

Together with Porsche’s Sport Chrono Package, the new top-of-the-line Boxster and Cayman models also receive a Porsche Track Precision App, which enables the driver to record, display and analyze data on their smartphone.

The ’18-model-year 718 Boxster GTS and 718 Cayman GTS are available to order now, with North American deliveries planned by March.

Base prices, excluding $1,050 delivery fees, are $79,800 for 718 Cayman GTS and $81,900 for 718 Boxster GTS.