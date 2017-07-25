Suzuki releases the first official picture of what is billed as the third-generation ’18 Suzuki Swift compact hatchback to be unveiled at this year’s Frankfurt auto show.

From the image, the car’s redesign seems limited to a front-end facelift with a deeper, more aggressive grille and more prominent front-skirt air scoops housing fog lamps.

Pundits expect the car to sport a tuned version of the 1.4L Boosterjet gasoline engine driving the front wheels through a 5-speed manual transmission. A turbocharged version should produce 150 hp and deliver the 0-60 mph (97 km/h) sprint in under 8 seconds while returning about 45 mpg (5.2 L/100 km/h).