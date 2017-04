Ascent, hint at production Subaru 3-row CUV, has "bluff" grille, follows automaker's dynamic and solid design theme.

Demon from factory lacks passenger, rear seats, but they can be added, as can a 900-watt Harman Kardon audio system.

Lincoln designers paid particular attention to interior touch points, ambient lighting sequentially illuminates each of three rows.

Audio system pops out and has carrying handle. Top of console a folded sleeping bag.

Vehicle's multi-hatch door opens up or to the side depending on how handle rotated.

FT-4X has phone mount in gauge cluster in lieu of in-vehicle navigation.

Thin taillights, gloss-black airfoil between twin exhausts some design features found in rear of SUV.

New Rio lower, wider and with wheels pushed out to corners for sporty appearance.

Acura adds new A-Spec trim level for '18, with red leather or black Alcantara seating.

Honda's Clarity PHEV is slated to get 42 miles all-electric on a charge, with a total range of 330 miles.

Hyundai's Sonata gets refreshed for '18 with new hood, cascading grille.

