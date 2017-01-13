U.S. sales of medium- and heavy-duty trucks in December fell 9.9% from like-2015 to 35,725 units. Class 8 sales sunk the most in December, down to 15,629 units, a 22.0% decrease from year-ago’s 20,773 units. PACCAR’s Kenworth increased 5.8% to 3,079 units, while all other companies dropped. The largest declines came from International (-39.2%), Daimler (-31.6%) and Volvo (-23.1%). Class 8 year-to-date deliveries also plummeted, down 22.6% to a 2016 total of 192,662. ...